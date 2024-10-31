Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate their World Series championship on Friday with a downtown parade followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium.

The team said Wednesday that because of logistics, traffic and timing, fans won't be able to attend both events.

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx.

The parade will begin midmorning at Gloria Molina Grand Park in front of City Hall with Mayor Karen Bass in attendance. It will continue on a 45-minute route that culminates at the intersection of 5th and Flower streets, with the Dodgers traveling atop double-decker buses.

The celebration at Dodger Stadium will begin shortly after noon. The parade will be carried on the stadium's videoboards ahead of the team's arrival.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticketed stadium event will be donated to the Los Angeles Dodger Foundation.