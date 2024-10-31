Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Just days after losing in the World Series, New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto will hit the open market as one of the most sought-after players in recent history.

Soto's talent and age -- he turned 26 last week -- make him attractive to just about any team.

"It's going to be exciting," Soto said not long after the Yankees' Game 5 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. "It's going to be a good experience. I think every player in the big league wants to experience this. So it's exciting to see how it's going to be."

Soto is coming off a monster regular season. He posted a .288 batting average, 41 home runs and 129 walks and a .989 OPS. He ranked fourth in fWAR and is a Gold Glove finalist in right field. He also hit .327 with four home runs this postseason, helping the Yankees earn a spot in the Fall Classic.

"I'm proud of the year that Juan had," teammate Aaron Judge said. "It was fun to come to work with him every single day. Even when the guy was hitting .320, I'd see him hitting late after games. If he had a oh-fer, he was showing up early doing work. Whatever he decides, whatever him and his family decide ... he's going to make the right decision for him. We were definitely lucky to have him here, and it would be great to keep playing with him because he's definitely a special player."

Judge and Soto formed a dynamic duo in the Yankees lineup, combining for 99 home runs, but Soto was noncommittal about giving the Yankees a leg up on re-signing him. He's not closing any doors on them -- or any team in baseball.

"I'm really happy with the city, with the team, but at the end of the day we will see," Soto said. "We're going to look at every situation, every offer that we get. I don't know what teams want to come after me, but definitely I'll be open to listen to every single team. I don't have any doors closed or anything like that, so we're going to be available for all 30 teams."

Though every team could use his talent, only a handful are likely to afford his massive payday. Both New York teams are natural fits, as are almost all of the other big-market franchises. Soto was asked about the possibility of receiving a deal that could be worth over $600 million.

"It's a lot of money that people are talking about here and there, but definitely we are going to shake it out," he said. "What's my value?"

That's a question that will begin to get answered by his agent, Scott Boras, starting next week at the general manager meetings in Texas. If the past is any indication for Boras' top clients, a decision won't come quickly. In the meantime, the Yankees can make their pitch -- both from the manager's office and clubhouse.

"I hope he's here forever, but I also know I'm excited for him and what the next few months are for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "But from my standpoint, I couldn't have asked for better."

Judge added: "I think everybody in this room wants him back. ... He just does a lot of the little things that people don't notice that truly make him one of the best players, if not the best player in the game."

Soto was asked what his priority will be in free agency.

"I feel like everybody wants to be on a winning team," he said. "That's one of the biggest things that you look up to. You want to be part of this. Even if you don't make it to the last team standing, you want to be involved in all these [games], so I think that's one of the biggest things I'm looking for."

The Yankees also have a handful of other decisions to make regarding potential free agents, beginning with a $17 million option on first baseman Anthony Rizzo for next season. On Thursday, he'll have X-rays on two broken fingers he was playing through during the postseason. No matter the team's decision, Rizzo, 35, said he wanted to keep playing.

"I don't know what the future will [hold]," Rizzo said. "Talk with Cash [Brian Cashman], see what they're thinking. We have a lot left to give in this game in a lot of different ways."

Pitchers Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle are also free agents, as are infielder Gleyber Torres and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

"I just really started thinking about it right now," Verdugo said about free agency. "It's been the closest group of guys I've been with and these guys get me emotional just because how much they mean to me and how much they accepted me and let me in. So we got some things to think about, but I definitely want to be back in pinstripes to help us win one."

Soto expressed a desire to win it all as well after coming up just short with the Yankees. But will it be for the other New York team or someone else? The intrigue probably will be similar to Shohei Ohtani's free agency last offseason, when he signed for over $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Yankees to win the World Series. Soto's deal isn't likely to reach Ohtani levels, but it will certainly be rich.

"Leaving any place that is a winning team? It's always hard, and definitely this place was really special," Soto said. "It's been a blast for me. I've been really happy. If I'm here or not, I'm really happy for the teammates that I have and the people that I got to know in here. This was a really special group."