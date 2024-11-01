Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals utilityman Adam Frazier became a free agent Friday after his $8.5 million mutual option was declined.

Frazier gets a $2.5 million buyout as part of a deal that guaranteed $4.5 million, including a $2 million salary this year.

The 32-year-old hit .264 with four homers and 22 RBI in 104 games, playing first, second, third, left and right.

A nine-year big league veteran, Frazier has a .264 average with 60 homers and 399 RBI for Pittsburgh (2016-21), San Diego (2021), Seattle (2022), Baltimore (2023) and Kansas City.