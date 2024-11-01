Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Luke Weaver's 2025 option was exercised by the New York Yankees on Friday for $2.5 million.

Weaver took over from Clay Holmes as Yankees closer in September and finished 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves, striking out 103 and walking 26 in 84 innings.

The 31-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA and four saves in the postseason as the Yankees won their first American League pennant since 2009 and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

He was claimed off waivers by the Yankees from Seattle in September 2023, became a free agent and re-signed with New York in January for a $2 million deal that wound up earning him another $250,000 in performance bonuses.