LOS ANGELES -- Fernando Valenzuela was remembered for "having the heart of a lion" throughout his stellar pitching career with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a Catholic funeral on Wednesday.

Archbishop José Gomez sprinkled holy water on Valenzuela's casket and later waved incense over it. Nearby a portrait of a smiling Valenzuela rested against the altar.

"His death came too soon," the Rev. James Anguiano said in his sermon.

The public Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles included fans wearing Dodgers gear, some in Valenzuela's No. 34 jersey. Many held up cell phones to record moments.

Valenzuela died on Oct. 22 at age 63, three days before the Dodgers began their eventual run to the franchise's eighth World Series championship, beating the New York Yankees in five games last week. No cause of death was given.

"I really think Fernando hoped to witness the Dodgers win the World Series this year but you know he did witness the Dodgers as champions," Anguiano said. "Fernando had a front-row seat, perfect from heaven."

"I know like I'm standing here that Fernando is up there, he's letting us know he's doing well and he's celebrating along with the Dodgers in their World Series championship," said Mike Scioscia, who caught Valenzuela in many of his starts in 1981, including a five-hit shutout on Opening Day.

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series that year in six games against the Yankees. The Mexican-born Valenzuela is the only player to earn the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season.

Scioscia, at times speaking in Spanish, eulogized Valenzuela for having "the heart of a lion."

"He was 20 years old in 1981 when he was going through Fernandomania and he just kept perspective the whole way," Scioscia said. "Fernando never got too big for his britches. He was always well grounded, he knew that he had a talent and he wanted to go out there and do it every time. He always felt he was the best in the world but he never told anybody about it."

Fernando Valenzuela Jr. gave a tearful eulogy of his dad in Spanish, pausing to wipe his face with a white cloth. Valenzuela's wife, Linda, and other children Ricardo, Linda and Maria sat in the front row, along with his grandchildren.

"Fernando no longer has to look up nor does he have to look down," Anguiano said, referring to Valenzuela's skyward glance during his unusual pitching delivery. "Fernando is alive and present in our hearts and in our lives."

The nine-member Mariachi Sol de Mexico played and sang throughout the service. It concluded with eight pallbearers ushering his casket covered in white roses to a waiting hearse.

Former Dodgers Orel Hershiser, Ron Cey, Reggie Smith, Jerry Reuss, Manny Mota, Justin Turner, Rick Sutcliffe, Nomar Garciaparra and Jesse Orosco were among the mourners. They were joined by former Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley, current president and CEO Stan Kasten, team COO Bob Wolfe, team general counsel Sam Fernandez and actor Edward James Olmos.

Valenzuela's colleagues on the team's Spanish-language broadcasts, Jaime Jarrín, who retired in 2022, and José Mota, were there.