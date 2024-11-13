Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Ted Williams' Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was presented to him by fellow World War II naval aviator George H.W. Bush, is among the items up for auction from the memorabilia collection of the ballplayer's daughter.

The medal is expected to fetch between $25,000 and $50,000. Other lots include Williams' 1946 AL Most Valuable Player Award and the silver baseball bat he earned for winning the AL batting title in 1958 (both estimated to go between $150,000 and $300,000).

The items in the auction belonged to the Hall of Famer and had been held by his daughter, Claudia, who died in December. A first batch of items from the collection went up for auction in 2012 at Fenway Park and garnered more than $5 million.

Also included in the auction was the "hitter.net" hat that Williams wore for a pregame ceremony at the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston, when the current players were so eager to meet him that they had to be told to let him leave the field so the game could begin.