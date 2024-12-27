Open Extended Reactions

Athletics president Dave Kaval will resign from the organization after being the public face of the organization's planned move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Kaval has been president of the A's for the past eight years and will step down from the role on Dec. 31 to pursue new business opportunities in California.

Sandy Dean, a longtime business partner with the Fisher family that owns the team, will serve as interim president and a search to fill the full-time role will begin in 2025.

Kaval made the decision to step down after the team had cleared its final major hurdles to get a stadium built in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved lease, non-relocation and development documents earlier this month for the Athletics to construct a $1.75 billion stadium on the Strip.

Other details remain to be worked out, such as a development agreement with Clark County, but groundbreaking likely will take place in the spring and the team expects to be in the new stadium in Las Vegas for the start of the 2028 season.

"We are grateful for Dave's contributions and leadership over the past eight years," A's owner John Fisher said in a statement. "He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team. As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas."

Kaval failed in his efforts to get a new stadium built for the team in downtown Oakland and eventually helped the organization reach the deal to move to Las Vegas, ending a run of 57 seasons in Oakland. The A's will play at least the next three seasons at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento, California.

Kaval had previously served as president of MLS' San Jose Earthquakes, who are also owned by the Fisher family. When he first came to the A's, he drew praise for his open-door policy to hear from fans and for changes he made at the Oakland Coliseum. He brought in food trucks for games and opened the "Treehouse" a 10,000-square-foot area that included a bar, lounge and patio for fans to watch games from left field.

Kaval took a less public role in the Bay Area after the team announced plans in 2023 to move to Las Vegas.