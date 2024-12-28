        <
          Shohei Ohtani announces his wife is pregnant

          Ohtani reflects on winning MVP, World Series in first Dodgers season

          Shohei Ohtani joins SportsCenter to reflect on winning the NL Most Valuable Player award along with winning the World Series with the Dodgers.

          Dec 28, 2024, 10:28 PM

          Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

          The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of baby clothes and shoes underneath his dog Decoy.

          In February, Ohtani announced that he had gotten married and revealed the identity of Tanaka, a former professional basketball player, in March. He's coming off a season in which he won NL MVP, became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases and helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title.