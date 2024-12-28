Shohei Ohtani joins SportsCenter to reflect on winning the NL Most Valuable Player award along with winning the World Series with the Dodgers. (3:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of baby clothes and shoes underneath his dog Decoy.

In February, Ohtani announced that he had gotten married and revealed the identity of Tanaka, a former professional basketball player, in March. He's coming off a season in which he won NL MVP, became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases and helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title.