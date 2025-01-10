Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers for cash on Thursday.

Festa was 6-1 with a 5.70 ERA over 18 games for Texas and one with the New York Mets last season. The 31-year-old right-hander is 8-3 with a 4.60 ERA in 108 appearances over five seasons with Seattle, New York and Texas.

The Rangers designated Festa for assignment when they signed reliever Chris Martin to a one-year contract on Monday night. The Cubs designated infielder Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster for Festa.