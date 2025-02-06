Free agent outfielder Tommy Pham is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $4 million contract. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent outfielder Tommy Pham is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a 1-year, $4 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Pham is joining his 10th different organization as he enters the 12th year of his career. He split time between the White Sox, Cardinals and Royals last season, batting .248 with nine home runs.

Pham has a career .773 OPS and 139 home runs.

Pham, 36, adds depth to a Pittsburgh outfield that includes Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen and Oneil Cruz and also provides veteran leadership to a young club.

Pham has been on clubs that reached the postseason five times over the course of his career, including the past two seasons -- first with Arizona and then Kansas City.

Pham has found a home late in the offseason but still earlier than last winter, when he signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in April.

The Athletic was first to report the agreement.