The Miami Marlins and right-hander Cal Quantrill have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Quantrill can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Quantrill, 30, has made 102 starts over the last four seasons and will add depth to a Miami rotation that hopes to be boosted by the expected return of ace Sandy Alcantara from Tommy John surgery.

Last season's opening-day starter, Jesus Luzardo, was traded to Philadelphia in December and left-hander Braxton Garrett will miss the season after a left elbow UCL revision repair with internal brace surgery.

The Marlins announced the contract Wednesday. Garrett was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding roster move.

Quantrill spent last season with the Colorado Rockies, going 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA in 29 starts.

The son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, he is 43-34 with a 4.07 ERA in parts of six seasons with the Rockies, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.