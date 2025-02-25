Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals are bringing back closer Kyle Finnegan on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources told ESPN.

Finnegan, 33, saved 38 games for the Nationals last season and was a National League All-Star selection. The right-hander gets a modest raise from his $5.1 million salary in 2024, as the Nationals saved money by non-tendering him in December and then re-signing him.

Finnegan was expected to earn approximately $8 million had he remained eligible for arbitration.

The five-year veteran has played his entire career with Washington, earning 66 of his 88 career saves since becoming their main closer in 2023. He earned his first All-Star nod after saving 25 games with a 2.45 ERA over the first half of the 2024 season. Finnegan's second half wasn't quite as lofty, however, as he went 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA.

Finnegan joins newcomers Lucas Sims and Jorge Lopez in the bullpen as Washington attempts to take major steps in its rebuilding plan after winning the World Series in 2019.