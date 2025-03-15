Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers' pitching staff took another hit Friday, when right-hander Jon Gray suffered a right wrist fracture.

Gray was struck by a line drive from Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia to lead off the fourth inning that knocked him out of the game.

"Not good news, not good news," manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. "It's terrible. I feel awful for him, to be this close to getting the season going. It's just not good news. I'll get back in there and find out more, but right now, there is a fracture."

Gray's injury is the third setback for the Rangers' rotation this week. The team said Thursday that left-hander Cody Bradford would start the season on the injured list because of soreness in his throwing elbow. Tyler Mahle had been scratched from a start with forearm soreness, but the right-hander returned to pitch in a minor league game Thursday.

Gray went 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts) for the Rangers last season, when he was shut down in September for a foot injury that required surgery. He is in the final year of a four-year, $56 million deal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.