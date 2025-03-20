How to watch 2025 MLB opening weekend games on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Spring has sprung, and what better way to usher in a new season than with MLB opening weekend action on ESPN.

To kick off Opening Day, reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and the defending AL champion New York Yankees welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to the Bronx. Left-hander Carlos Rodón, who recorded career highs in wins (16) and starts (32) last season, steps in as the Yankees' opening day starter after Gerrit Cole underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery. Milwaukee will likely see a familiar face on the mound in former star closer Devin Williams, who was acquired via trade by New York in December.

In ESPN's second game of the day, reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers take on reigning unanimous NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers opened their season with a pair of wins over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo in which Ohtani homered, reached base five times and scored three runs.

Then, to cap off opening weekend, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in the first Sunday Night Baseball game of 2025.

We have everything you need to know for MLB's Opening Day here.

What are the details for ESPN's opening weekend games?

Thursday, March 27

Brewers at Yankees: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Tigers at Dodgers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Sunday, March 30

Braves at Padres: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can fans watch?

How can fans access other MLB content from ESPN?

