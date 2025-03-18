MLB Opening Day 2025: Schedule, matchups, previews and more

Open Extended Reactions

The major league regular season kicked off in Japan this week -- meaning MLB opening week is just around the corner.

On March 27, 28 of 30 MLB teams will play in 14 Opening Day games. ESPN will broadcast two of them: the first of the day, Brewers-Yankees, in the late afternoon and a prime-time matchup between the reigning champion Dodgers and the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Rays and Rockies will play their first game the following day, March 28.

Thirty of the best pitchers across the majors will take the mound, including 22 All-Stars, four pitchers who will be debuting for new clubs and one who will become the fastest top overall pick to take the mound in a season opener.

What are the most important things to know from the offseason going into the 162-game marathon that is the 2025 season? What are the most exciting matchups on March 27? What are some storylines to watch?

We have you covered on everything you need to be prepared for Opening Day, from season previews and analysis to the schedule.

Opening Day schedule

Thursday, March 27

(All times ET)

The pitching matchup: Freddy Peralta vs. Carlos Rodón

The pitching matchup: Zach Eflin vs. Jose Berrios

The pitching matchup: Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi

The pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore

The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Cole Ragans

The pitching matchup: Clay Holmes vs. Framber Valdez

The pitching matchup: Logan Webb vs. Hunter Greene

The pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Michael King

The pitching matchup: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sean Burke

The pitching matchup: Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara

The pitching matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Sonny Gray

The pitching matchup: Tarik Skubal vs. TBD

The pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

10:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Mariners

The pitching matchup: Luis Severino vs. Logan Gilbert

Friday, March 28

The pitching matchup: Kyle Freeland vs. Shane McClanahan

