MLB Opening Day 2025: Schedule, matchups, previews and more

The major league regular season kicked off in Japan this week -- meaning MLB opening week is just around the corner.
On March 27, 28 of 30 MLB teams will play in 14 Opening Day games. ESPN will broadcast two of them: the first of the day, Brewers-Yankees, in the late afternoon and a prime-time matchup between the reigning champion Dodgers and the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Rays and Rockies will play their first game the following day, March 28.
Thirty of the best pitchers across the majors will take the mound, including 22 All-Stars, four pitchers who will be debuting for new clubs and one who will become the fastest top overall pick to take the mound in a season opener.
What are the most important things to know from the offseason going into the 162-game marathon that is the 2025 season? What are the most exciting matchups on March 27? What are some storylines to watch?
We have you covered on everything you need to be prepared for Opening Day, from season previews and analysis to the schedule.
Opening Day schedule
Thursday, March 27
(All times ET)
3:05 p.m. on ESPN: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
The pitching matchup: Freddy Peralta vs. Carlos Rodón
3:07 p.m.: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
The pitching matchup: Zach Eflin vs. Jose Berrios
4:05 p.m.: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers
The pitching matchup: Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi
4:05 p.m.: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
The pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore
4:10 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Cole Ragans
4:10 p.m.: New York Mets at Houston Astros
The pitching matchup: Clay Holmes vs. Framber Valdez
4:10 p.m.: San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
The pitching matchup: Logan Webb vs. Hunter Greene
4:10 p.m.: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
The pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Michael King
4:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
The pitching matchup: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sean Burke
4:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
The pitching matchup: Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara
4:15 p.m.: Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals
The pitching matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Sonny Gray
7:10 p.m. on ESPN: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers
The pitching matchup: Tarik Skubal vs. TBD
10:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
The pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD
10:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Mariners
The pitching matchup: Luis Severino vs. Logan Gilbert
Friday, March 28
4:10 p.m.: Colorado Rockies at Tampa Bay Rays
The pitching matchup: Kyle Freeland vs. Shane McClanahan
2025 season guides
Jeff Passan's 2025 season preview: Predictions, inside intel and breakout stars for all 30 teams
Which young players will rock 2025? Ranking the top prospects in MLB's Spring Breakout