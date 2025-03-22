Open Extended Reactions

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery, will open the season on the injured list.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Saturday that Varsho needs more time to recover from right rotator cuff surgery in September. Varsho has appeared in games as a designated hitter this spring, hitting .276 with four homers.

The team wants Varsho, who won his first Gold Glove in 2024, to be available in the outfield. Schneider told reporters, including those for MLB.com and Sportsnet, that he expects Varsho to make his season debut in the first month of the season.

Varsho, 28, is beginning his third season with the Blue Jays following three seasons with Arizona. He hit .214 with 18 homers and 58 RBI in 136 games last season.