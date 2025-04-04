Juan Soto chats with Jeff Passan about declaring himself the best hitter of all time and his decision to join the Mets in the offseason. (2:44)

When New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns attempted to assemble the best possible roster for the 2025 season this winter, the top priority was signing outfielder Juan Soto. Next was the need to replenish the starting rotation and bolster the bullpen. Then, days before pitchers and catchers reported for spring training, the lineup received one final significant reinforcement when first baseman Pete Alonso re-signed.

Acquiring a player with a singing career on the side didn't make the cut.

"No, that is not on the list," Stearns said with a smile.

Stearns' decision not to re-sign Jose Iglesias, the infielder behind the mic for the viral 2024 Mets anthem "OMG," was attributed to creating more roster flexibility. But it also hammered home a reality: The scrappy 2024 Mets, authors of a magical summer in Queens, are a thing of the past. The 2025 Mets, who will report to Citi Field for their home opener Friday, have much of the same core but also some prominent new faces -- and the new, outsized expectations that come with falling two wins short of the World Series, then signing Soto to the richest contract in professional sports history.

But there's a question surrounding this year's team that you can't put a price tag on: Can these Mets rekindle the magic -- the vibes, the memes, the feel-good underdog story -- that seemed to come out of nowhere to help carry them to Game 6 of the National League Championship Series last season?

"Last year the culture was created," Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. "It's a matter of continuing it."

For all the success Stearns has engineered -- his small-market Milwaukee Brewers teams reached the postseason five times in eight seasons after he became the youngest general manager in history in 2015 -- the 40-year-old Harvard grad, like the rest of his front office peers knows there's no precise recipe for clubhouse chemistry. There is no culture projection system. No Vibes Above Replacement.

"Culture is very important," Stearns said last weekend in the visiting dugout at Daikin Park before his club completed an opening-weekend series against the Houston Astros. "Culture is also very difficult to predict."

Still, it seems the Mets' 2024 season will be all but impossible to recreate.

There was Grimace, the purple McDonald's blob who spontaneously became the franchise's unofficial mascot after throwing out a first pitch in June. "OMG," performed under Iglesias' stage name, Candelita, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Songs chart, before a remix featuring Pitbull was released in October. Citi Field became a karaoke bar whenever Lindor stepped into the batter's box with The Temptations' "My Girl" as his walk-up song. Alonso unveiled a lucky pumpkin in October. They were gimmicks that might have felt forced if they hadn't felt so right.

"I don't know if what we did last year could be replicated because it was such a chaos-filled group," Mets reliever Ryne Stanek said. "I don't know if that's replicable because there's just too many things going on. I don't know if that's a sustainable model. But I think the expectation of winning is really important. I think establishing what we did last year and coming into this year where people are like, 'Oh, no, that's what we're expecting to do,' makes it different. It's always a different vibe whenever you feel like you're the hunter versus being the hunted."

For the first two months last season, the Mets were terrible hunters. Lindor was relentlessly booed at Citi Field during another slow start. The bullpen got crushed. The losses piled up. The Mets began the season 0-5 and sunk to rock bottom on May 29 when reliever Jorge Lopez threw his glove into the stands during a 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that dropped the team to 22-33.

That night, the Mets held a players-only meeting. From there, perhaps coincidentally, everything changed. The Mets won the next day, and 67 of their final 107 games.

This year, to avoid an early malaise and to better incorporate new faces like Soto and Opening Day starter Clay Holmes, players made it a point to hold meetings during spring training to lay a strong foundation.

"At the end of the day, we know who we are and that's the beauty of our club," Alonso said. "Not just who we are talent-wise, but who each individual is as a man and a personality. For us, our major, major strength is our collective identity as a unit."

Organizationally, the Mets are attempting a dual-track makeover: Becoming perennial World Series contenders while not taking themselves too seriously.

The commemorative purple Grimace seat installed at Citi Field in September -- Section 302, Row 6, Seat 12 in right field -- remains there as part of a two-year contract. Last week, the franchise announced it will feature a New York-city themed "Five Borough" race at every home game -- with a different mascot competing to represent each borough. For a third straight season, USA Today readers voted Citi Field -- home of the rainbow cookie egg roll, among many other innovative treats -- as having the best ballpark food in baseball.

In the clubhouse, their identity is evolving.

"I'm very much in the camp that you can't force things," Mets starter Sean Manaea said. "I mean, you can, but you don't really end up with good results. And if you wait for things to happen organically, then sometimes it can take too long. So, there's like a nudging of sorts. It's like, 'Let's kind of come up with something, but not force it.' So there's a fine balance there and you just got to wait and see what happens."

Stearns believes it starts with what the Mets can control: bringing positive energy every day and fostering a family atmosphere. It's hard to quantify, but vibes undoubtedly helped fuel the Mets' 2024 success. It'll be a tough act to follow.

"It's fluid," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "I like where guys are at as far as the team chemistry goes and things like that and the connections and the relationships. But it'll continue to take some time. And winning helps, clearly."