Game times have been changed for the Detroit Tigers' upcoming home series against the New York Yankees because of impending weather issues.

With wind chills forecast to be in the 20s, scheduled first pitch times for the Yankees-Tigers games at Comerica Park have been adjusted from 6:40 p.m. ET to 3:10 p.m. on Monday and 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The AccuWeather forecast for Detroit calls for daytime highs in the low to mid-40s Monday through Wednesday, though there is a chance for rain or snow Monday.

The Tigers are concluding a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, while the Yankees will head to Detroit after wrapping their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.