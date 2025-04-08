Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, who is on the injured list with a fractured hamate bone, will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced.

Alvarez suffered his injury while taking a swing during spring training last month. At the time, the Mets said he would miss six to eight weeks, making a return by the end of April a possibility.

"We'll see," Mendoza said. "I think it's going to come down to him catching back-to-back, hopefully, nine innings. Getting four or five at-bats. But the progression starts kind of like spring training -- five innings, off day, and we'll go from there. But the fact that he's going to start playing games and build competition, that's a good sign."

A year ago, Alvarez suffered a torn thumb ligament on the same hand that required surgery and sidelined him for more than seven weeks. He returned to produce a disappointing offensive season, posting a .710 OPS with 11 home runs in 100 games after clubbing 25 homers with a .721 OPS as a rookie in 2023.

The 23-year-old catcher took pregame batting practice on the field Tuesday for the first time since his injury in preparation for his first game action for single-A Port Lucie. Without Alvarez, Luis Torrens, who has been recently limited by a forearm contusion, has served as the Mets' catcher with six starts in the first 10 games. Hayden Senger, a 28-year-old rookie, is the team's backup.

Jeff McNeil also took batting practice at Citi Field on Tuesday for the first time since landing on the injured list with an oblique strain last month. Mendoza said the veteran second baseman, who also took ground balls on Tuesday, will begin his own rehab assignment this weekend. Mendoza said a late April return remains the target for McNeil, who turned 33 on Tuesday.

Brett Baty and rookie Luisangel Acuña have each struggled splitting time at second base in McNeil's absence. Baty entered Tuesday 2 for 21 (.095) with eight strikeouts and zero walks in eight games. Acuña was 2-for-17 (.118) with two walks and four strikeouts in nine games.