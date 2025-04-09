Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez left Tuesday's start against the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent right leg injury.

Lopez grabbed the back of his leg after walking Jonathan India. Manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Nick Paparesta visited the mound and took Lopez out after a short discussion.

Lopez threw 78 pitches in 4⅔ innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Cole Sands came on in relief for the Twins.