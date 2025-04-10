        <
          Angels 3B Yoan Moncada lands on 10-day IL with thumb strain

          • Field Level Media
          Apr 10, 2025, 05:07 PM

          The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right thumb strain.

          Moncada, 29, originally hurt his thumb in mid-March and had been trying to play through the injury.

          He is batting .190 (4-for-21) with two doubles and four RBIs in eight games in his first season with Los Angeles.

          Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million deal in February following eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

          In related moves, the Angels promoted infielder J.D. Davis from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated left-hander Jack Dashwood for assignment.