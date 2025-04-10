Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right thumb strain.

Moncada, 29, originally hurt his thumb in mid-March and had been trying to play through the injury.

He is batting .190 (4-for-21) with two doubles and four RBIs in eight games in his first season with Los Angeles.

Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million deal in February following eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

In related moves, the Angels promoted infielder J.D. Davis from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated left-hander Jack Dashwood for assignment.