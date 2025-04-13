Spencer Torkelson crushes a 421-foot, two-run home run to extend the Tigers' lead in the sixth inning. (0:31)

That Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe earned his first major league win on Masters weekend fits as perfectly as a green jacket.

The 22-year-old right-hander is the son of former professional golfer Brandt Jobe, who played in the Masters three times, with a young Jackson tagging along for the Par 3 contest in 2006.

On Saturday it was Jackson's turn to put up a low number, pitching six shutout innings as the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0.

Jobe (1-0), the third pick of the 2021 amateur draft and the overall No. 3 prospect per Baseball America, cruised through the Twins' lineup after earning no-decisions in his previous two starts. He allowed just three baserunners -- two singles and a walk -- while striking out two batters.

Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton and John Brebbia each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Detroit.

Spencer Torkelson homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who have won seven of their last eight.

Chris Paddack (0-2) gave up two runs -- one earned -- on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts over five innings for Minnesota, which at 4-11 is off to the second-worst start in team history.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the first inning. Zach McKinstry led off with a walk, and Kerry Carpenter followed with a chopper to the right of second base. Carlos Correa fielded the ball cleanly but his throw on the run was wide of first base, allowing McKinstry to take third. He then scored on Torkelson's sacrifice fly.

They doubled their lead in the fourth when Torkelson hit a leadoff single and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Torkelson struck again in the sixth inning, hitting a two-run homer off Twins reliever Kody Funderburk to make it 4-0.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.