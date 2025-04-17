Jorge Castillo and Buster Olney discuss whether the Padres or Dodgers are the best team in baseball and who is the best team in the American League. (2:43)

Three weeks into the new MLB season, there's a new No. 1 on our list.

After being a unanimous choice atop our preseason rankings, the Los Angeles Dodgers have fallen from the top spot thanks to a recent rough patch (by their standards) combined with the strong performances of other National League powerhouses.

Was it the New York Mets, San Diego Padres or San Francisco Giants who replaced the defending champions atop our Week 3 Power Rankings? Which other teams off to surprising starts surged up our list? And who took the biggest April tumbles?

Our expert panel has combined to rank every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Jorge Castillo, Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Record: 15-4

Previous ranking: 3

San Diego finally lost at home this week, but the Padres' advantage at Petco Park shouldn't be overlooked. It's become a more raucous environment than ever, a destination for fans who want to see a pitching staff that so far has compiled the lowest home ERA in the game and a lineup that ranks eighth in home OPS. Fernando Tatis Jr., in particular, must like the sight lines there this year; he has an OPS over 1.100 at Petco Park. San Diego has established a home environment all smaller market teams should strive for, and the Padres are winning plenty to keep fans coming back for more. -- Rogers

Record: 14-6

Previous ranking: 1

How much fun is Tommy Edman? Through Tuesday's games, he is tied for the major league lead with six home runs. Yes, even if it's for a moment in time, Edman has one more long ball than his teammate Shohei Ohtani, all while playing solid defense, both at second base and center field. Edman led the Dodgers last week with an OPS over .900 while Ohtani was experiencing a mini slump, especially during a weekend series loss to the Cubs. Edman remained hot with a four-hit performance against Colorado on Tuesday. He has yet to go hitless in consecutive games this season. -- Rogers

Record: 11-7

Previous ranking: 4

Juan Soto was right: Pete Alonso isn't Aaron Judge, the best hitter in the world and the American League MVP in two of the past three campaigns. But Alonso has been doing his best impression. The first baseman is slashing .356/.466/.729 with five home runs, 20 RBIs and 11 walks to 10 strikeouts hitting behind Soto through Tuesday. Alonso's 1.195 OPS and 242 OPS+ lead the National League. His hard-hit rate is in the 100th percentile. His average exit velocity and barrel rate sit in the 99th percentile. He already has posted more than half of his fWAR total from last season (1.3 to 2.1). Opponents have mostly opted to pitch around Soto and attack Alonso, but that changed in Minnesota this week when Soto clubbed home runs on consecutive days. It makes for a dangerous recipe. -- Castillo

Record: 13-5

Previous ranking: 8

The Giants are rolling, thanks in part to outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. He seems to be coming into his own during his second season in San Francisco, highlighted by a two-homer performance in New York over the weekend. He leads the league in doubles (10) while slugging .647. One thing he is doing particularly well is not letting mistake pitches get by him; instead, he is doing max damage on those pitches, hence all the slug. He already has more than double the number of extra-base hits this season in less than half the at-bats he had all of last year. -- Rogers

Record: 10-8

Previous ranking: 2

Alec Bohm notched four hits and a walk in the Phillies' first two games this season. In 15 games since, the third baseman has gone 8-for-64 with one extra-base hit (a double) and zero walks, an icy stretch that dropped him to eighth in the batting order against the Giants this week. Bohm enjoyed a breakout first half last season, which resulted in his first All-Star nod. But he stumbled down the stretch, culminating in getting benched in the NLDS against the Mets and rampant trade rumors over the offseason. Bohm is batting .228 with four home runs and a .599 OPS in 65 games since the start of last season's second half. Continued struggles could result in less playing time with Edmundo Sosa pushing for more starts. -- Castillo

Record: 12-9

Previous ranking: 6

Losing pitcher Justin Steele to a season-ending elbow injury is a tough early blow. The Cubs do have some pitching depth, but no one as reliable as Steele is. Replacements for the role include veteran right-hander Colin Rea -- he threw 3⅔ shutout innings against the Dodgers on Sunday -- and young left-hander Jordan Wicks.

Highly touted pitching prospect Cade Horton could also find his way to the majors in the coming month and Chicago's front office will hit the phone lines as well, calling on potential trade targets like Marlins star Sandy Alcantara. For now, though, expect the Cubs to look inward. -- Rogers

Record: 11-7

Previous ranking: 5

The Yankees' starting rotation, a projected strength entering spring training, has been a weakness after injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt gutted the group. The rotation's 4.98 ERA through Tuesday was the third-worst mark in the majors. Max Fried has pitched as advertised, posting a 1.88 ERA in his four starts, but Will Warren's 5.14 ERA ranks second. Schmidt's return from a shoulder injury this week should bolster the rotation, but the Yankees need Carlos Rodon (5.48 ERA, 12 walks in 23 innings across four starts) to be better in the third year of his six-year, $162 million contract. -- Castillo

Record: 11-7

Previous ranking: 10

Offense, offense, offense. Arizona is becoming known for a relentless attack. After leading the majors in run scoring last season, the Diamondbacks are off to a hot start again, just behind the Cubs as the second-most prolific team in the NL. Outfielder Corbin Carroll is back to the elite form he displayed when he was named Rookie of the Year in 2023. And he has carried over a hot finish to 2024, hitting a league-leading six home runs, including a grand slam in Miami on Tuesday. Carroll's output has helped mitigate the loss of second baseman Ketel Marte, who should be back soon. There's no reason not to believe the D-backs' offense will continue to lead them all year. -- Rogers

Record: 10-8

Previous ranking: 12

Kerry Carpenter clubbed 18 homers in 264 at-bats last season, and then hit a memorable three-run homer against Emmanuel Clase in the postseason. Opposing managers have been saving left-handed relievers to face him, but here is some bad news for the opposition -- the left-handed slugger's production is climbing against lefties, too. He's got two homers off lefties this season, which is one more than he had all of 2024. -- Olney

Record: 11-7

Previous ranking: 7

If all you looked at were the offensive numbers, the Rangers' record would make zero sense. Three key guys -- Marcus Semien, Joc Pederson and Jake Burger -- all carry on-base percentages of .220 or lower, and the deep lineup of mashers really hasn't come together yet. But the starting pitching has been really good, with Texas' rotation ERA of 3.45 ranked seventh in the majors.

Olney's top 10 for 2025 at every position As a new MLB season approaches, we rank the elite at every spot on the diamond. Olney's Top 10s »

Bruce Bochy noted in a text the progression of the pitching -- Jacob deGrom still refining his command, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle have thrown well, and the hope is that Jack Leiter -- "really impressive," Bochy wrote -- is past his blister issue and will rejoin the rotation. -- Olney

Record: 9-8

Previous ranking: 22

It's too soon to know whether Emmanuel Clase's brutal start is temporary, but the struggle is real right now. He has already allowed more earned runs (6) than he did for the entire 2024 regular season, and he surrendered 15 hits in eight innings. As he dominated hitters last year, Clase pitched with precision, but so far this year, his raw stuff seems flat and he's just leaving a lot over the middle of the zone. Interestingly, his first-pitch strike rate is a career-high 75.7%, and it's fair to wonder if he's throwing too many strikes. -- Olney

Record: 8-10

Previous ranking: 16

Junior Caminero homered in three straight games and compiled three hits in another over the past week. But lesser-known Jonathan Aranda has been the Rays' best hitter -- and the best hitter against right-handed pitching across the sport. The 26-year-old first baseman entered Wednesday leading the majors in batting average (.413), slugging (.761), and OPS (1.242) facing almost exclusively right-handers in 15 games. And the underlying numbers suggest the production isn't a fluke: He ranks in the 96th percentile or better across the majors in barrel rate, hard-hit rate and average exit velocity among other categories. Aranda is 0-for-4 with two walks in seven plate appearances against left-handed pitchers so he's likely to remain a platoon player for now, but he is capitalizing on his chances against righties after an injury-plagued 2024 season postponed his breakout. -- Castillo

Record: 11-8

Previous ranking: 17

For a team with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays have not hit the ball over the wall very often. Toronto's 11 home runs through Tuesday were tied for the second-lowest total in baseball. Toronto's 12 home runs through Wednesday are tied for the third-lowest total in baseball. Guerrero didn't hit his first homer until Toronto's 19th game Wednesday when he crushed a hanging slider from Spencer Strider. Bo Bichette is still looking for his first long ball.

Andres Giménez, who hit nine home runs last season in Cleveland, leads the club with three. Santander, who clubbed 44 home runs for the Orioles in 2024, went 15 games before homering as a Blue Jay. And yet Toronto is over .500 -- a great sign for a club looking to rebound from last season's last-place finish. -- Castillo

Record: 10-10

Previous ranking: 9

Boston's lineup is as deep as any in baseball on paper, but it has been a boom-or-bust unit so far. On Tuesday, for example, Alex Bregman went 5-for-5 with a double and two home runs in a 7-4 win over the Rays. Before that, the Red Sox were held to four or fewer runs in eight straight games after an 18-run explosion against the Cardinals on April 6. Boston has scored one run in five games and been limited to three or fewer runs in 11 games through Tuesday. It's why they emerged from Tuesday's win one game below .500. -- Castillo

Record: 9-9

Previous ranking: 19

Julio Rodriguez isn't on top of any American League leaderboard, but within the context of league-wide pitching dominance, he's actually doing more at the plate early this season than he has in the past. His wRC+ is 113 and his patience at the plate has been striking: He already has drawn 11 bases on balls, with a walk rate that doubles that of last season. "He's been as aggressive as he's always been, especially early in the count," said Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' head of baseball operations. "But the biggest difference to me is that he gets himself dialed back in." -- Olney

Record: 8-11

Previous ranking: 14

The Kansas City offense has a collective slash line of .206/.274/.308, but at the very least, Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting. He's 10-for-20 over his past six games, with three walks and four strikeouts. The lack of production from the outfielders continues to be an issue: The Royals' outfielders have a wRC+ of 51, which seems impossibly low. They had two homers in 187 plate appearances. In a related note, star prospect Jac Caglianone has a .290/.356/.579 slash line in Double-A, with all of his starts at first base. -- Olney

Record: 9-9

Previous ranking: 20

The Reds finally pushed past the .500 mark earlier this week behind the strength of a pitching staff that dominated during a four-game win streak, surrendering just 16 hits in 36 innings. They allowed just nine runs (2.25 ERA) over that time frame with a minuscule 0.81 WHIP. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott shined in the rotation while the bullpen, led by righty Emilio Pagan, was stellar. -- Rogers

Record: 5-13

Previous ranking: 15

Not much has gone right for the Braves so far in 2025, but Spencer Strider's season debut against the Blue Jays on Wednesday qualifies as a resounding positive. Besides giving up an RBI single and a solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the right-hander held the Blue Jays in check over five-plus innings in his first major league start in more than a year. Strider finished with 10 strikeouts, including a vintage three-pitch strikeout of Bo Bichette to begin the outing, and became the fastest starting pitcher to 500 career strikeouts. He walked two, limited Toronto to three hits and threw 97 pitches. Most importantly, he looked uninhibited. -- Castillo

Record: 10-9

Previous ranking: 18

Are the Brewers this year's Jekyll and Hyde? They're all over the place, giving up seven or more runs in a third of their games while also compiling four shutouts, second most in baseball. Their latest shutout came thanks to recent pickup Quinn Priester. Milwaukee acquired him from the Red Sox a week into the season -- usually marking an inventory/depth addition -- but Priester could end up being the move of the year. He has given up just one earned run in two starts: a solid performance at hitter-friendly Coors Field last week followed by five shutout innings against the Tigers on Tuesday. Milwaukee is looking for some consistency on the mound. Could Priester provide it? -- Rogers

Record: 7-10

Previous ranking: 11

The state of MLB ballparks Two MLB teams will be playing in minor league ballparks this season. Here's what it says about the sport. Jeff Passan » Inside the transformation of Steinbrenner Field »

Orioles general manager Mike Elias met with reporters Tuesday and maintained he believes his club is a playoff team. Baltimore then lost to the Guardians to fall to 6-10. The Orioles' offense, rightly heralded for its premier young talent, has been inconsistent, but that should improve. The bigger problem is the starting pitching. The Orioles' rotation ranks last in the majors in ERA. Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez and Albert Suarez, all projected starters during spring training, are on the injured list while Kyle Bradish isn't expected to return from Tommy John surgery until the second half. Starting pitching was the concern entering the season after Baltimore failed to replace Corbin Burnes with another front-line starter. And it has so far played out as expected. -- Castillo

Record: 8-10

Previous ranking: 13

Jim Crane's instinct will be to hold his team together and push to make the playoffs for the ninth season in a row, and for the 10th time in the last 11 years. But without Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, the challenges are greater. Yordan Alvarez is off to a slow start, and the AL West is more competitive than it was a season ago.

If the Astros do drift from contention, there will be teams calling on Framber Valdez, who will be eligible for free agency in the fall. The Tucker trade seemed to signal a greater willingness to identify deals that will help to turn over the roster and build around the likes of Hunter Brown, Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith. -- Olney

Record: 9-8

Previous ranking: 21

The Angels are the AL's biggest surprise so far, and given their struggles of last season, you could understand why rival executives aren't buying in yet. But there are ways in which the team is clearly distinguishing itself from the '24 edition, and of course, that starts with the right fielder.

"Mike Trout is still Mike Trout and as long as we have his presence, we have a chance," manager Ron Washington wrote in a text.

Washington also noted that the youngest Angels are benefitting from the experience of last year - Nolan Schanuel has an .856 OPS, Kyren Paris is impressing and Logan O'Hoppe has an early-season OPS near 1.000. -- Olney

Record: 9-9

Previous ranking: 23

Even with Ivan Herrera missing time with a knee injury, Cardinals catchers still lead the league with six home runs and a lofty .329 batting average through Tuesday. Backups Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo have held their own in Herrera's absence. Pozo made headlines after coming up from Triple-A as he collected five hits -- including two doubles and a home run -- in his first three games. The longtime minor leaguer had not seen time in the majors since 2021 when he played in 21 games for the Texas Rangers. Over 1,000 minor league games later, he's been an unexpected surprise in St. Louis. -- Rogers

Record: 7-12

Previous ranking: 24

What is happening in Minnesota is the worst-case scenario -- a slow start for a team that did very little to improve over the winter after failing to make the playoffs last season. Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are both batting under .200, at a time when Royce Lewis is on the injured list, and Bailey Ober and Chris Paddack have allowed 26 earned runs in 29 1/3 innings. The weather is always an early-season X factor for the Twins, but hey, a lot of teams have had to play in brutal conditions in the first weeks, and only two AL teams have a worse run differential so far. -- Olney

Record: 8-9

Previous ranking: 28

Who had the rebuilding Marlins playing .500 ball through 16 games this season? The team's relative success probably won't last much longer, but Miami has held its own through 10% of the regular season.

Who had the rebuilding Marlins playing .500 ball through 16 games this season? The team's relative success probably won't last much longer, but Miami has held its own through 10% of the regular season.

First baseman Matt Mervis is fueling the offense with five home runs and a 1.009 OPS through Tuesday. Shortstop Xavier Edwards, coming off an impressive 70-game sample last season, is batting over .300 again. Right-hander Max Meyer was impressive in his first three starts, holding opponents to four earned runs across 18 innings.

Chances are the Marlins will sink back down to the basement of the loaded NL East, but this start constitutes a step in the right direction. -- Castillo

Record: 8-10

Previous ranking: 25

The early returns on the ballpark in Sacramento are that it's like Coors Field California. The A's have the worst home-field ERA, at 5.89, and the 1.56 home runs allowed per game is the fourth-worst ratio in the big leagues. Or maybe those numbers are rooted in a small-sample size of rough pitching performances. -- Olney

Record: 7-11

Previous ranking: 26

How bad has the Nationals' bullpen been this season? Bad enough for manager Dave Martinez to summon his relievers to his office for a meeting before Tuesday's game against the Pirates. Two Nationals relievers then combined to toss two scoreless innings in a 3-0 win, which qualifies as significant progress for a group that ranks last in the majors in ERA (7.21) and WHIP (1.89). -- Castillo

Record: 7-12

Previous ranking: 27

Stop us if you're heard this one before: The Pirates are having trouble scoring runs. It's a rinse-and-repeat scenario for the Buccos, who hit just .185 as a team last week (which, incredibly, was not the lowest batting average in MLB). That was low enough to help produce a 2-5 record for Pittsburgh, which sits in last place in the NL Central. The Pirates' overall team OPS ranks last in the NL and 29th in baseball, and that puts a tremendous strain on their young pitching staff. -- Rogers

Record: 4-13

Previous ranking: 30

Andrew Vaughn has generated some ugly numbers so far this season, with a .131 batting average and two home runs in his first 61 at-bats. But the White Sox feel like he's actually swung the bat better than those numbers indicate -- Vaughn is hitting just .132 on balls in play, and he is 54th among 132 hitters in adjusted exit velocity. Whether Vaughn's early production has been nicked by bad weather, or bad luck, the White Sox anticipate better days ahead for the first baseman. -- Olney

Record: 3-15

Previous ranking: 29

Let's try to find one positive thing about the Rockies, who went 1-7 over the course of the week, from last Tuesday to this one. Here it is: In their lone win -- a 7-2 victory over Milwaukee last Thursday -- outfielder Brenton Doyle went 4-for-5 with five runs driven in while scoring twice. Doyle, just 26, has an OPS over .900 (through Tuesday) that includes three home runs and a batting average over .300. See? It can be done. It just takes some looking to find the good in Colorado. A younger group of players might provide more positives this summer, but it won't show up in the standings any time soon. -- Rogers