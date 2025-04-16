Spencer Strider returns from injury after more than a year to start for the Braves and strikes out five against the Blue Jays. (1:17)

TORONTO -- Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider allowed two runs and five hits in five-plus innings in his return to the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

Making his first big league appearance in 376 days because of surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Strider struck out five, walked one and hit a batter in the 3-1 loss. He threw 97 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-0) struck out a season-high 10 and allowed three hits -- all singles -- as Toronto set a single-game, nine-inning franchise record with 19 strikeouts. Bassitt lowered his ERA to 0.77 through four starts.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, making his first big league appearance in 376 days, threw 97 pitches vs. the Blue Jays, giving up two runs and five hits in five-plus innings. John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two of the five hits off Strider, including an RBI single in the third inning and a solo home run into the second deck on a full-count slider in the sixth. The homer -- a 412-foot drive -- was Guerrero's first of the season.

"For me, didn't do a good job of executing with two strikes," Strider said. "Felt like my off-speed [pitches] didn't have a lot of conviction, a lot of consistency. That makes it hard to pitch."

Strider followed that by walking Anthony Santander, and Braves manager Brian Snitker immediately replaced Strider with left-hander Dylan Lee.

"My job isn't to come back and have a moment and all that," Strider said. "That's not how I look at it. I'm here to help the team."

Strider struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches to begin the game. His hardest pitch was a 98 mph fastball to Guerrero in the first.

Strider struck out Myles Straw to strand runners at second and third to end the second.

"He's extremely important to our club and especially to our rotation," Snitker said. "It's good to have him back. I think as he's out there, he's going to get stronger. He's got some moxie about him and competitiveness. He's going to be fine."

The Braves activated Strider off the injured list Wednesday morning and optioned right-handed reliever Zach Thompson to Triple-A.

Atlanta has gone 5-6 since starting 0-7 and has yet to win back-to-back games. The Braves are 2-11 on the road.

"We're not in a great position at the moment," Strider said. "That's fine. It's still early in the season. People want to doubt us, that's great. Bring it on."

Strider's return could give the Braves a big lift. He went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 2023, finishing with a major league-best 281 strikeouts in 186⅔ innings and placing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Strider, 26, last appeared in the majors on April 5, 2024, against the Diamondbacks in Atlanta. He made two starts last season before undergoing surgery.

Strider struck out 13 in 5⅓ innings in a dominant rehab start at Triple-A last Thursday, allowing one run and three hits. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes and reached 97 mph with his fastball.