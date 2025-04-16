A day after he was struck in the face by a pitch, Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured nose.

To fill DeJong's roster spot, Washington recalled infielder Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester.

In the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday's 3-0 Nationals victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates, DeJong was hit in the nose by a 92.7 mph fastball from Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

DeJong, 31, immediately went down and was attended to by team trainers for a few moments. He then walked off the field and into the dugout holding a towel to his face.

A nine-year veteran, DeJong is hitting .204 with two RBIs in 16 games this season, his first with the Nationals.

He is a .228 hitter with 140 home runs and 402 RBIs in 884 career games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-23), Toronto Blue Jays (2023), San Francisco Giants (2023), Chicago White Sox (2024), Kansas City Royals (2024) and Nationals.