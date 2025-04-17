Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The White Sox plan to call up catching prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte and start him behind the plate Thursday against the Athletics for his major league debut.

Chicago manager Will Venable confirmed the move following Wednesday night's 3-1 loss to the Athletics that dropped his rebuilding team to 4-13. The White Sox had not yet announced a corresponding roster move.

Quero, 22, was the No. 54-ranked prospect on ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel's top 100 prospects list. He is batting .333 (17-for-51) with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games with Charlotte this season. The switch-hitter was acquired from the Angels in a July 2023 trade that sent pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to Los Angeles.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Quero is from Cienfuegos, Cuba.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.