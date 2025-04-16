Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The White Sox designated right-hander Mike Clevinger for assignment Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Clevinger allowed three runs in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 12-3 loss to the Athletics. He is 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in five appearances this year -- all in relief after spending most of his career as a starter.

Clevinger signed with Chicago in free agency in December 2022, April 2024 and again in February. He is 9-14 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts and eight relief appearances with the White Sox.

Right-hander Steven Wilson was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before Wednesday's game against the A's. Wilson was acquired by Chicago in the Dylan Cease trade with the San Diego Padres in March 2024.

Wilson had a 1.69 ERA and one save in five relief appearances with Charlotte. He went 1-6 with a career-high 5.71 ERA in 40 appearances with the White Sox last year.

Clevinger, a fourth-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, broke into the majors with Cleveland in 2016. He is 60-44 with a 3.55 ERA in nine seasons, also playing for the Padres.