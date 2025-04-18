Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Noah Davis from Triple-A Oklahoma City in advance of a series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Davis, 27, is poised to make his Dodgers debut after he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations in March. The Southern California native was 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA in five appearances (one start) at Oklahoma City.

In parts of three seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Davis was 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 18 games (six starts).

He will fill the roster spot created when right-hander Bobby Miller was optioned Thursday.

Miller, 26, gave up six runs in three innings of his 2025 debut against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. In parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, he is 13-8 with a 5.45 ERA in 36 starts.