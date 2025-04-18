BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will get a second opinion on his sore right shoulder after undergoing an MRI.

"We're going to get some other opinions on it," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday. "So there's really nothing to report at this time. We're gathering information, some second opinions from other doctors. And we'll have more to give you sometime this week, when all that stuff comes back."

Rodriguez had a bullpen session that was slated for Thursday canceled. He has not pitched in a regular-season game since July 31 and has been rehabbing from right elbow inflammation issue, though he made spring training appearances on Feb. 27 and March 5.

A 25-year-old right-hander who was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Rodriguez is 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 starts over two big league seasons.

Coming off consecutive postseason appearances, Baltimore has had numerous injuries to starting pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Wells (UCL repair surgery) also started the season on the injured list. Albert Suárez (right shoulder) has not pitched for the Orioles since March 28 and Zach Eflin (right lat) since April 7.