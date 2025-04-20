Griffin Conine drives in a run with a double, but is in visible pain on the slide. (0:28)

Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine will miss at least two months after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, it was announced Sunday.

Conine, the 27-year-old son of Marlins icon Jeff Conine, suffered the injury on a headfirst slide into second base on an RBI double during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was escorted off the field and did not return.

The Marlins placed Conine on the 60-day injury list Sunday. He said he will have further imaging Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

"It sucks," Conine told the Miami Marlins Radio Network on Sunday. "I've never really had to miss time on the field; I've been really lucky. So it'll be a first for me. An opportunity to crush rehab, whatever it may be, and beat whatever they say it'll take me to get back on the field."

In related roster moves, the Marlins brought up left-handed pitcher Cade Gibson and infielder Ronny Simon from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated left-hander Patrick Monteverde for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.