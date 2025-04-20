Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs is forced out of the game after suffering a hamstring injury in the third inning vs. the Brewers. (0:37)

MILWAUKEE -- Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left his club's 14-1 loss Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his right hamstring.

Springs came off the mound awkwardly on Sal Frelick's third-inning single to the right side of the infield. He left after Athletics staffers went to the mound to check on him.

The 32-year-old Springs allowed six runs -- four earned -- while striking out three and walking four in 2⅓ innings. The Athletics trailed 6-0 when he left.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.