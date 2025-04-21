What are the biggest blowouts in modern MLB history?

Open Extended Reactions

In April 2025, the Cincinnati Reds blew out the Baltimore Orioles with an impressive 24-2 rout. The milestone marked the 18th game in the past 125 Major League Baseball seasons with a run differential of 22 or more runs. The Reds' 24 runs were the most scored by any team since the Los Angeles Angels' 25 on the road against the Colorado Rockies on June 24, 2023. On a historical scale, the Reds' result also marked the team's largest margin of victory since a 26-3 win over the Boston Braves in 1911.

Check out the biggest MLB blowouts since 1901 below:

8/22/2007 - Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles, 30-3

6/8/1950 - Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Browns, 29-4

6/24/2023 - Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies, 25-1

7/7/1923 - Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox, 27-3

4/23/1955 - Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Athletics, 29-6

6/4/1911 - Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Nationals, 26-3

8/12/1948 - Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Browns, 26-3

5/24/1936 - New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Athletics, 25-2

7/22/2022 - Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 28-5

8/25/1979 - California Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 24-2

9/28/2000 - Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 23-1

7/3/1945 - Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Braves, 24-2

5/13/1902 - Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 24-2

8/31/2004 - Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees, 22-0

5/18/1912 - Philadelphia Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers, 24-2

9/16/1975 - Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs, 22-0

7/6/1929 - St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 28-6

