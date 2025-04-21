The Miami Marlins placed catcher Rob Brantly on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right lat strain.

Brantly, 35, is batting .429 (3-for-7) with one RBI in three games this season.

The Marlins also recalled catcher Agustin Ramirez and right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned left-hander Cade Gibson to Jacksonville.

Ramirez, 23, has yet to make his major league debut. He is hitting .254 with three homers, seven doubles, 12 RBIs and five stolen bases in 19 games at Jacksonville this season.

Soriano, 26, is 1-0 with a 6.94 ERA in seven appearances out of the Miami bullpen this season.

Gibson, 27, made his MLB debut on Sunday in Philadelphia. He relieved starter Connor Gillispie and allowed only one hit in 2⅓ scoreless innings, striking out two in a game the Marlins won 7-5 in 10 innings.