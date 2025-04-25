Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins activated right-hander Pablo Lopez from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in Minneapolis.

Lopez was placed on the 15-day injured list April 11 with a right hamstring strain.

He threw 63 pitches in 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out four without walking a batter.

"I'm feeling good, but also I got to the point where I'm still working ... on sequences, hitting my spots and seeing what the training staff tells me, but everything's moving well, feeling natural, feeling normal," Lopez said after the start.

Lopez, 29, is 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA through three starts with the Twins, striking out 14 and walking two batters in 16 2/3 innings.

The former All-Star is 55-50 with a 3.86 ERA in 161 games (all starts) with the Miami Marlins (2018-22) and Twins.

Lopez is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in four career starts against the Angels. He takes the roster spot vacated by right-hander David Festa, who was optioned after his start on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.