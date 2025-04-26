Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners placed right-hander Logan Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain.

The All-Star pitcher left his start Friday night against the Miami Marlins after three perfect innings because of right forearm tightness.

An MRI revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain, the team said. Gilbert won't throw for two weeks, at which point he'll be reevaluated.

Gilbert, 24, entered Friday's game with a 1-1 record, 2.37 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 20⅓ innings. He is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five big league seasons, all with the Mariners.

In other moves announced Saturday, Seattle recalled left-hander Tayler Saucedo and right-hander Troy Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma, and designated righty Casey Lawrence for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.