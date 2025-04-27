Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cubs manager Craig Counsell gave a blunt assessment of Ben Brown's start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday after the righty gave up six runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 10-4 loss.

"We need better, frankly," Counsell said.

Brown cruised through the first three innings, striking out five, but then fell apart after hitting Kyle Schwarber to lead off the fourth. After Nick Castellanos hit an 0-2 pitch for a single to left field, the Phillies began piling on.

Brown went from getting ahead of hitters, inducing swings and misses and soft contact, to giving up six hits and six runs in the inning. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, which has been a trend in his starts.

"It's the length in the game that we need more from, and whether it's pitches within innings that kind of get you in trouble or an inning like today as a starter, you got to be able to navigate and limit damage," Counsell said. "Give up runs, yeah, it's going to happen. But you got to be able to navigate the damage to get your way [through] the game."

Brown has completed at least five innings in just two of his five starts this season. Counsell noted that the Cubs have had a lot of off days and so they've been able to navigate the shorter outings, but that won't be the case all season.

Brown concurred.

"Even last week with the four innings against Arizona, the team needs better out of me," he said. "The bullpen needs a break when they can get it, and I think I was cruising towards that today, and what happened just didn't seem like there was an end in sight, which is unfortunate."

Saturday's outing raised Brown's ERA to 6.04, though he has shown the ability to miss bats, especially with his curveball. He has 31 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings this season but simply isn't going long enough into games.

"So there's been some bright spots here and there," Counsell said. "The inning just snowballed a little bit on him, and that's where the big inning comes from."

Brown was excited to face the Phillies, who traded him to the Cubs in the summer of 2023. It looked like he was in for a pitchers' duel against Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo as the game was scoreless after two innings. Instead, a hit batter, five singles, a double and a sacrifice fly ended his afternoon.

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak.

"I'm not going to go out there and try to reinvent it myself and try to be someone else," Brown said. "I'm going to go out there and just keep executing pitches.

"I have to wake up tomorrow and do my best to get out there in six days and give that length that the bullpen needs and that the team needs."