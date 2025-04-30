Open Extended Reactions

Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine is expected to miss the rest of the season after he underwent shoulder surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Conine, 27, will be ready for the start of spring training next year, according to the team.

He landed on the injured list April 20 with a dislocated shoulder, and the initial prognosis had him missing at least two months. He was injured diving into second base against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 19.

"It sucks," Conine told the Miami Marlins Radio Network as he went on the injured list. "I've never really had to miss time on the field. I've been really lucky. So it'll be a first for me. An opportunity to crush rehab, whatever it may be, and beat whatever they say it'll take me to get back on the field."

Conine, the son of Marlins icon Jeff Conine, batted .281 with one home run and seven RBIs in 20 games this season. He was leading the team in slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.790) at the time of his injury.

Over 50 career games across two seasons, Conine is a .274 hitter with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.