The Chicago White Sox reinstated left-hander Fraser Ellard from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Ellard was on the IL with a right hamstring injury he suffered earlier this month. The club optioned left-hander Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Ellard, 27, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in five relief appearances this season.

Gilbert, 31, went 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in nine games (three starts) this season, his first in Chicago.