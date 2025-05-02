Walker Buehler strikes out nine hitters in an impressive 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. (2:02)

Boston Red Sox right-hander Walker Buehler has inflammation in his pitching shoulder and will be placed on the injured list.

Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Friday, after Buehler had returned to Boston to undergo tests on his arm. Cora told reporters that the team doesn't believe the injury is serious and that it expects Buehler to be back in action as soon as the 15-day IL stint ends.

Buehler had been scheduled to start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Brayan Bello was on the mound in his place.

Buehler is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA in his six starts since signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox in December. He allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to beat Cleveland last Saturday, his third straight winning start.

Buehler has undergone two Tommy John surgeries during his career, and the latter one in 2022 caused him to miss the entire 2023 season and make his 2024 debut in May.

He last made it through a full season without issue in 2021 when he made a career-high 33 starts. He went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA that season.

