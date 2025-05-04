Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets transferred Danny Young to the 60-day injured list on Sunday after team doctors recommended Tommy John surgery for the left-handed reliever.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Sunday that the team is awaiting a decision from Young about the next step. The 30-year-old Young had been placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with an elbow sprain.

Young has appeared in 10 games this season, with a 4.32 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings. His most recent appearance came April 26. He pitched in 42 games in 2024, going 4-1 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.

Between Young's injury and the left lat injury suffered last week by A.J. Minter, the Mets will be without their primary left-handed relievers for a significant length of time.

The Mets on Sunday called up right-hander Blade Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse to make his major league debut in Game 1 on their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-hander Austin Warren was optioned to Syracuse and appointed as the 27th player for both games of the doubleheader.