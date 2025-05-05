Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Shortstop Anthony Volpe was back in the Yankees' starting lineup Monday night, two days after he injured his left shoulder on a dive while trying to get to a grounder.

Volpe did not play in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay but was down to hit sixth in Monday's rain-threatened series opener against San Diego.

Volpe remained in the game after his unsuccessful attempt for a backhand stab on Christopher Morel's eighth-inning single Saturday, which sparked a two-run rally in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win. An X-ray and MRI were negative.

Volpe, who turned 24 on April 28, is hitting .233 with five homers, 19 RBI and four stolen bases in his third season with the Yankees.