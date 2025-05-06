Jonathan Aranda tacks on to the Rays' lead with a two-run single off Carlos Carrasco in his final outing with the Yankees. (0:21)

NEW YORK -- Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees, the club announced Tuesday. Yerry de los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres to take Carrasco's place on the roster.

Carrasco was signed to a minor league contract over the offseason to serve as rotation depth and not projected to be one of the team's five starting pitchers. But he broke camp in the rotation after injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt during spring training.

He appeared in eight games, starting six, and compiled a 5.91 ERA. He last pitched Sunday, giving up two runs on five hits over three innings out of the bullpen.

The 38-year-old Carrasco owns a 4.18 career ERA across 16 major league seasons, a career that began when he debuted for Cleveland in 2009 at 22 years old. He spent his first 12 seasons with Cleveland, finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting in 2017. He was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2019 and returned to pitch after three months.

De los Santos, 27, logged two scoreless innings for the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader on April 21. He has recorded a 1.74 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

The Yankees also announced that infielder DJ LeMahieu's rehab assignment moved from Double-A Somerset to Triple A. LeMahieu began the season on the injured list with a calf injury. He could be activated for his season debut this weekend when the Yankees face the Athletics in West Sacramento.

Additionally, right-hander Scott Effross (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with the Yankees' rookie-level team.