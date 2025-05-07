Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left calf strain.

The 30-year-old Benintendi got hurt during Sunday's win against Houston. He is batting .224 with five homers and 12 RBI in 24 games this season.

Benintendi missed much of spring training after he broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Feb. 27. He made it back in time for opening day, but he was placed on the 10-day IL on April 9 with a left adductor strain.

Benintendi signed a $75 million, five-year contract with Chicago before the 2023 season.

The last-place White Sox also brought up infielder Nick Maton from Triple-A Charlotte before their game at Kansas City.

Maton, 28, made Chicago's opening day roster and hit .173 (9 for 52) in 23 games before he was designated for assignment on April 26. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Charlotte.