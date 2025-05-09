Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The St. Louis Cardinals activated catcher Iván Herrera from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned first baseman/designated hitter Luken Baker to Triple-A Memphis.

The 24-year-old Herrera batted .381 (8-for-21) with four homers and 11 RBIs in seven games before suffering a bone bruise in his left knee.

Herrera was in the lineup at DH on Friday night, batting sixth. St. Louis will keep three catchers for now, with Herrera joined by Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo.

"For the next couple of weeks, we can ease our way into DH'ing him, catch him, DH him," manager Oliver Marmol said.