ARLINGTON, Texas -- Corey Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list again Tuesday by the Texas Rangers after the two-time World Series MVP shortstop had already missed four of their previous five games because of right hamstring soreness.

Seager is on the IL for the second time this season, with the latest move retroactive to Sunday. He had played in only five games since being activated May 3 after missing 10 games with a right hamstring strain. He homered twice Saturday at Detroit.

There was no immediate move for right-handed closer Luke Jackson, who was struck on his pitching hand by a 111-mph comebacker liner on the only pitch he threw after coming into the ninth inning of their 2-1 win over Colorado on Monday night.

Jackson still had some swelling Tuesday, but X-rays and a CT scan showed no broken bones and he said he didn't anticipate having to go on the IL. He was in the clubhouse squeezing a squishy stress ball in his right hand in an effort to help relieve what swelling remained on the top of his hand and the wrist area where the ball struck him.

The Rangers activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the 10-day IL after he missed 12 games because of a mild left intercostal strain.

Seager, who is in the fourth season of his $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers, is hitting .300 with six homers and 12 RBI in 26 games this season.

The five-time All-Star missed the end of last season after his second hernia surgery in less than eight months. That operation last September was a right sports hernia repair, on the opposite side of his abdomen from a procedure the previous January.

He dealt with the left hernia issue at the end of 2023, when he still hit .318 with six homers, 12 RBI and 15 walks in 17 postseason games as the Rangers won their first World Series title. He was on the IL twice that season, for a left hamstring issue and a right thumb sprain.

Ryan McMahon was leading off the ninth for Colorado in the series opener when he hit the ball right back at Jackson. The ball struck the pitcher's hand and popped up in the air before falling to the ground for an infield single.

Jackson said that had "to be the hardest ball" to ever hit him.

"The second it hit my hand. I didn't know, like, how bad it was. You know, adrenaline," he said. "Then my hand swelled up so fast I couldn't even, like, think about holding the ball ... It wasn't comfortable last night. But this morning I woke up, felt pretty good."

Jackson, who signed with the Rangers as a free agent in February, is 0-3 with a 5.54 ERA and eight saves.