Star Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell has started working out at first base in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending knee injury.

Campbell did some work at first before Friday night's series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, and manager Alex Cora addressed the situation when he spoke to reporters before the game.

"Looking for options," Cora told reporters. "Obviously we're getting Romy (Gonzalez) probably at the end of the week, early next week, but just introduce him to first base and see how he looks. That's where we're at."

Casas ruptured the tendon in his left knee while running to first base during a game against the Minnesota Twins earlier this month. His replacement at first, Gonzalez, landed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad contusion last week.

One potential replacement, star slugger Rafael Devers, said after Casas went down that he would not be open to a move to first after he moved from third base to designated hitter during spring training after Boston signed free agent Alex Bregman.

Campbell, one of baseball's top prospects, broke camp with the big league team and has been its primary second baseball through the start of the season. He's also seen action in his career in the outfield and at shortstop and third base, but never first.

Asked what he would need to see for Campbell to be a realistic option at first for his team, Cora added: "The process started, right? It can take 10 days, 15 days, a month, two months. But we started the process and introduced him to first."