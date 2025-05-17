Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals' starting rotation took a hit Saturday when left-hander Cole Ragans and right-hander Seth Lugo both were placed on the 15-day injured list.

Ragans is dealing with a left groin strain, while Lugo has a third finger sprain, with his IL move retroactive to Wednesday.

To take their spots on the active roster, the team recalled a pair of lefties from Triple-A Omaha in Noah Cameron and Evan Sisk.

Ragans, 27, is 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in nine starts this season and has allowed at least four runs in four of his past five outings. An All-Star for the first time in 2024, he is 20-20 with a 3.60 ERA in 79 appearances (62 starts) over four seasons with the Texas Rangers (2022-23) and Royals.

Ragans missed a start earlier this month with a mild groin strain then aggravated the injury Friday in the Royals' 10-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lugo, 35, is 3-4 with a 3.02 ERA, also in nine starts. Also an All-Star for the first time last season, Lugo is 59-44 with a 3.35 ERA in 343 appearances (106 starts) for the New York Mets (2016-22), San Diego Padres (2023) and Royals.

Cameron, 25, made his major league debut April 30 and went 6⅓ scoreless innings to earn the win against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in seven starts at Omaha.

Sisk, 28, made his major league debut April 15 and had a pair of scoreless relief appearances. He was 0-1 with a 0.75 ERA in 12 relief appearances at Omaha.

Cameron is scheduled to get the start Saturday night against the Cardinals in Kansas City.

The Royals, a playoff team last year, have lost three in a row heading into Saturday's action. At 25-21, they were 5½ games out of first place in the American League Central.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.