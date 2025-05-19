Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- If the Los Angeles Angels turn around their season, an improbable sweep of the Dodgers could be viewed as the turning point.

The last-place Angels beat the defending World Series champions 6-4 on Sunday, rebounding from a late-inning bullpen stumble when Travis d'Arnaud hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth.

"It's tremendous," said d'Arnaud, who also hit an RBI single in the third. "Every game here has felt like a playoff atmosphere. Everybody was passing the baton, having good at-bats up and down the lineup.

"It was just a dogfight every single game, high stress, and we prevailed in all three games. It's really special against last year's world champions. It's very good for our confidence moving forward, knowing we can beat anybody."

The Angels (20-25) remain last in the AL West, six games behind first-place Seattle. Their first three-game sweep of the Dodgers (29-18) since 2010 gave them at least a glimmer of hope that they can rebound into contention. The Dodgers had not been swept in a series since last July in Philadelphia.

The Angels bludgeoned Dodgers pitching in the first two games, batting .307 (23-for-75) with 17 runs, four homers and eight doubles. Zach Neto's solo homer and Taylor Ward's two-run shot off Tony Gonsolin staked left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to a 3-0, first-inning lead on Sunday.

Kikuchi pitched well enough to win, giving up one run and three hits, striking out seven and walking four in 5⅔ innings before hurting his right ankle in a first-base collision with Tommy Edman.

Kikuchi departed with a 4-1 lead but had to settle for another no-decision after Shaun Anderson gave up a three-run homer to Will Smith that tied the score 4-4 in the seventh. Kikuchi is 0-4 despite a 3.50 ERA in 10 starts.

On an afternoon when Angels setup man Ryan Zeferjahn and closer Kenley Jansen were unavailable after pitching in each of the previous two games, Anderson assumed the role of both setup man and closer.

The 30-year-old right-hander, who has played for 10 different organizations since being drafted in 2016, retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth innings, closing the game with a strikeout of 2024 National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

"He really saved us," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "When he came in (after the seventh inning), I told him this game was his. And he went out there and did a good job and ended up getting Ohtani for the last out of the game. We needed him to do exactly what he did -- give us that length -- and he did it."

Anderson (1-0) was credited with a blown save and a win for bullpen that entered Sunday with a major league-worst 7.04 ERA.

"To come in here and sweep them, it kind of shows what the Angels have, you know?" Anderson said. "It's kind of hard to see with our record, but these guys put in the work every day, the preparation, the postgame work, getting to the yard early and hitting. ... These guys want to win, and you can totally see it when you walk into the clubhouse. To see us rally and win the last three games, it just shows what we can do here."