CLEVELAND -- Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's amateur draft, will miss at least 8 to 10 weeks because of an oblique strain on his right side.

The second baseman experienced soreness after swinging during Double-A Akron's game at Chesapeake on May 14. An MRI revealed the strain.

Bazzana, 22, has a .252 batting average with four home runs, 17 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 33 games for the RubberDucks.

The Australia native and former Oregon State standout will head to Cleveland's spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, to begin his rehab program.