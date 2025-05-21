Open Extended Reactions

Athletics standout rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson departed the team's game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels after 4 1/2 innings with a left forearm contusion.

Wilson was plunked on the forearm near the wrist by a pitch from Kyle Hendricks in the third inning at West Sacramento, Calif. He remained in the contest at that point and was examined after he was retired on a double-play ball. It was determined he could stay in the game.

However, when he was due to bat to start the bottom of the fifth inning, Wilson was walking across the field with multiple team trainers to the team clubhouse beyond the fence in left-center. Max Schuemann pinch-hit for Wilson and grounded out to short. Schuemann replaced Wilson in the field in the top of the sixth.

Wilson, 23, started the day third in the majors with a .343 batting average. He popped out in the first inning to drop his average to .341. He has five homers, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs in 47 games.

Wilson has emerged as an All-Star candidate in his first full big league season. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2023 draft by the then-Oakland Athletics.